A company is offering free advice for people who don't know what to do with the Christmas booze they've been given.
York Gin's experts will be on hand after Christmas.
People just need to message York Gin on Facebook or Instagram with details of their alcoholic gifts with #xmasbooze - and they'll get a reply with delicious cocktail ideas.
Bosses say they're always bored after Christmas so they're happy to help people get the most from their festive booze.
They're expecting most questions about what to do with Advocaat, sloe gin and Baileys. But they're also ready for queries about mezcal, sake and even absinthe.
The free service starts on Wednesday December 27.
A company spokesman said: "We do get bored easily and it's a quiet time of year. So we'll be on hand to give free expert advice.
"We're expecting lots of Advocaat to be languishing on kitchen shelves. But did you know it's the base for a Harry Potter-inspired butter beer?
"Likewise, sloe gin often ends up in a neglected corner of the drinks cabinet. But with lemon juice and sparkling water it makes a delicious gin fizz cocktail."
The York Gin experts also say Baileys needs to be drunk quite soon after it’s opened - and if you’re sick of Baileys on ice, it makes a lovely hot chocolate on a cold January night.
Several of the company’s staff have spirits qualifications with the top training body, WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) and they have decades of experience in the drinks industry.
York Gin also offer tasting classes in their 16th Century home in the centre of York. And they make a range of award-winning spirits.
They’re Good Housekeeping’s joint Best Gin of 2023 and are a Best Buy in BBC Good Food magazine for December 2023.
