The man entered Waterstones, in Coney Street, between 4pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 21.

He put items into his backpack then picked up more and carried them outside underneath his arm, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Officers urge anyone who recognises the man in the photographs to get in touch as he may help their investigation.

Anyone with information should email Jamie.Kennerley@Northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for PC Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12230222201 when providing information.