The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning Yellow warning from 8am on Christmas Eve, Sunday (December 24) which is due to end at 10pm the same day for strong, very gusty winds which may again cause some travel disruption throughout the day.

A spokesman said: "There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, while a few roads and bridges could close.

"And a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and some branches and trees may be damaged or brought down.

"There is also a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, with a small chance of injuries due to flying debris."

The warning comes just days after train lines were blocked by fallen trees when Storm Pia hit York and North Yorkshire on Thursday (December 21).

On that occasion outside of York, the rail line between Church Fenton and Garforth was blocked due to a fallen tree and part of the Bar Walls had to be closed after fallen tree branches blocked the path.