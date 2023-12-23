Fish & Forest, based in Micklegate, has confirmed it is moving to Grape Lane in May.

But the Michelin-listed restaurant won’t say exactly where, as an existing business located there hasn’t announced its closure or relocation yet.

Fish & Forest was founded by chef Stephen Andrews as a pop-up concept in 2018, before opening in Spark in 2020 and then Micklegate the following year.

The pending move sees a major increase in size from the current 26 covers.

Stephen said of the move: “We’ve loved our time on Micklegate but we’re definitely ready to take on a bigger premises and broaden the Fish&Forest offering.

“The move brings new opportunities to grow the team and have more of a drinks offering so people will be able to come and have some unique cocktails, wines and chilled pints with us.”

He continued: “Grape Lane is a really exciting location for us. There are other fantastic indie brands on the street, and it’s right in the heart of the city. I don’t feel comfortable announcing just yet which site we’re taking over as that business might like to announce their plans first, but it’s a really supportive and collaborate move.

“We’re going to be doubling our capacity, which is a big step forward for us. Plans are already underway for the interior design of the new space, but it’s really important to us that it remains feeling true to the brand. So we’ll be doing a full renovation and delivering the true Fish&Forest experience.”

"Our plans to extend the drinks list means bringing in a talented bar tender who will work to bring our drinks offering in line with the food, whilst remaining true to our core values of being sustainable and using local ingredients. We’ll also be recruiting for more Front of House and Back of House staff. But I’m delighted that my existing team will be on this journey with me.”

The restaurant is noted for its seasonal seafood and game, with crabs direct from Whitby fishermen, oysters from Lindisfarne and game from local gamekeepers, delivering unique ingredients and products not always found elsewhere in York. There is also an emphasisis on sustainability and vegan offerings too!

This has helped the restaurant earn recognition, with it featured in the Michelin Guide for its Commitment to Sustainable Grastronomy. It has an AA Rosette and is also listed in the latest Harden’s Guide as one of the country’s best restaurants.

Stephen added: “Our customers have been so supportive of Fish&Forest since our launch. This next move to Grape Lane feels like a really exciting new chapter. I’m so grateful and can’t wait to welcome my customers into an even more exciting space that ultimately, they helped us achieve.”

Fish & Forest will remain open as normal Wednesdays to Saturdays. Bookings can be made at www.fishandforestrestaurant.com.