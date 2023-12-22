North Yorkshire Police said the theft of a black Trek Allant +9 Stagger e-bike, described by the force as ‘distinctive’, happened in St Helen’s Square between 9.45am and 12.15pm on Tuesday, December 19.

Police said the e-bike was secured to temporary railings around the Christmas tree on display in the square.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen the bike is requested to contact fiona.wilding@north.yorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask to speak to the Force Control Room.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230240125 when passing information.