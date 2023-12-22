And he visited the capital to see the appeal's adverts featuring his story.

Henry Waines from Bridlington features in Great Ormond Street Hospital’s (GOSH) Christmas appeal, which has posters around the London Underground.

He spent his first two Christmases at GOSH after being diagnosed with rare and life-threatening respiratory and heart conditions at birth.

Henry Waines from Bridlington during his trip to London (Image: David Parry/PA)

Henry was born with a 1.5mm-wide windpipe and a left pulmonary artery which wrapped around his windpipe.

His mum Shevonne remembers spending Henry’s first Christmas in the hospital “in dire straits about whether Henry would live or die”.

Henry now requires permanent ventilation and is always accompanied by two trained adults.

But he is at a mainstream school, recently started swimming lessons and even went on his first ever school trip without his parents.

“We call him Heroic Henry. He is a superstar,” said Shevonne.

Henry was taken to London’s King Cross St Pancras for a VIP trip to see his face on Tube adverts on Sunday (December 17).

Eagerly awaiting his arrival, station staff presented Henry with his very own Transport for London uniform and took him to see a London Underground train for the first time.

Henry and Shevonne Waines during the trip to London (Image: David Parry/PA)

“Henry absolutely loved his experience of being in a London Underground station,” said Shevonne.

“It was also so special for all of us to see his face on adverts for the GOSH Charity Christmas Appeal.

“It’s a reminder of how far he’s come and we are so grateful to his team at GOSH for helping us get to this stage.”

With the support of family and friends, the Waines family has raised more than £40,000 for GOSH.

Shevonne encouraged others to donate to the charity – helping seriously ill children – this Christmas.

“We can’t wait to spend another Christmas at home with our special little boy,” she added.

“Henry’s story has captured the hearts of us all at GOSH charity, and it’s wonderful to see him doing so well and looking forward to another Christmas at home with his family,” said GOSH charity’s director of fundraising, Liz Tait.

“By donating to GOSH Charity’s Christmas Appeal, supporters can help raise vital funds to help get children like Henry home for Christmas.”

“Henry’s bravery is an inspiration for all of us and we are so glad that he enjoyed his day and pleased that we could play a small part in making Henry’s Christmas wish come true,” added Emma Strain, customer director at Transport for London.

To donate to GOSH charity’s Christmas appeal visit: gosh.org/christmas