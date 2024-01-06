Once the bustling heart of York's riverside industry, full of barges and warehouses, today many of its historic buildings have been replaced by hotels, apartments and offices.

Our archive photos today document these changes and date back to more than 100 years ago.

One photo which may spark memories is that of the Ardath - York's floating nightclub that was moored near Skeldergate Bridge in the 1970s.

