Now, the developers are seeking public input into their latest proposals, with them also staging a ‘drop in’ event in the New Year.

David Wilson Homes, Barratt Homes and Vistry Group have made what they call “several key updates” to the submitted proposals for new homes and landscaped public open space on land East of Moor Lane in Haxby.

This site is identified for housing in the soon-to-be-adopted City of York Local Plan.

The updates include the creation of a new primary school, land to extend Haxby and Wigginton cemetery, additional areas of green space including for sports and recreation, and an increased southern landscape buffer to homes south of the development.

The number of homes proposed have also decreased from 800 to 760.

The proposals continue to offer 30% affordable provision including Shared Ownership and Affordable Rent. A mixture of 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom homes are proposed and would be suitable for a range of different buyers.

Main vehicle accesses would still be from Moor Lane and Usher Lane and the site includes footpaths and cycleways to promote sustainable travel through the site into Haxby and Wigginton.

The developers say “significant financial contributions” would also be made towards identified local needs and services, and further work is taking place with City of York Council and others including the health service, to ensure funds can best meet local priorities.

A public information drop-in event will take place at Oaken Grove Community Centre in Haxby on Thursday January 4, between 3pm and 7pm. There, residents will be able to learn more about the updated proposals and provide feedback.

A leaflet with freepost feedback is being distributed across Haxby and Wigginton, and the project website www.haxbynewhomes-consultation.co.uk has been updated to reflect the new proposals.

A representative from Barratt and David Wilson Homes said: “We have been working closely with City of York Council and others following planning submission last year. We want to ensure the benefits of this proposal can be fully realised and are pleased to provide increased open green spaces, a new primary school, and expansion space for Haxby and Wigginton cemetery”.

A representative from Vistry Group said: “These updates respond directly to feedback received from the local community. We hope people can join us at the drop-in information session in January or return the freepost feedback form to help further inform the proposal”.

An Outline Planning Application was submitted to City of York Council earlier in 2023 following public consultation. A planning decision is expected in 2024.