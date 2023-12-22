Geek Retreat, based in Low Ousegate in the former STA Travel, delivered a haven of ‘Geek’ culture.

People could play games, such as Dungeons and Dragons or Pokemon, they could dress-up or cosplay. There were also sales of games, trading cards, comics, t-shirts and accessories.

However, sadly, for many, who became like a family, all good things have to come to an end, at least for now.

Manager Ben Allen, 33, announced the closure of the café and events hub on Facebook earlier this week.

He posted: “I am choosing to shut the store.

“No, it’s not an easy choice, but it is the only choice left. GR York has been the little gaming store that could, but that’s been down to my willingness to push it with all I have, and to the brilliant staff who’ve chosen to stand beside me and shove too.”

He continued: “We’ve done the best we can, and we’ve had some incredible times, but I need to call it a day and move onto my next adventure. I’ve made some lifelong friends and some incredible memories here, and that’s no small thing.”

The final night saw “one last big Yu-Gi-Oh! blow out.”

Ben added: “Thank you for making this a journey I will never forget.

“I’ve been lucky to see so many people arrive as eggs and then watch them hatch into their true selves within the walls of our little shop. Thank you for trusting and believing in us.”

Sounding tired after a long night of gaming, and clearing up too, Ben said today (Fri): “There was a lot of crying from a lot of people. It was like a second home to a lot of people.”

Ben added he has a ‘side’ job but he does not know what he will be doing next and there was little he could add.

Geek Retreat opened at the site in January last year as part of a then growing chain of franchised gaming hubs and cafes.

Essex-born Ben came to York in 2008 as a film and television student at York St John University. He ‘fell in love’ with York and stayed taking a variety of jobs, including being a First York bus driver for 7 years.

His Dad Rob had moved to York in 2013 and he helped Ben, who became the York Franchisee, run the café. Ben also employed five ‘kick-ass’ staff.

Geek Retreat first began in Glasgow in 2013 and was founded by Stephen Walsh.

According to its website, the nationwide chain has other branches in Yorkshire in Harrogate, Leeds and Wakefield.

Geek Retreat CEO Peter Dobson told the Press: "I can confirm that Ben Allen, Geek Retreat York franchisee, has taken the decision to close the Geek Retreat York store.

"This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the impact this has on the local community. York is an important territory for Geek Retreat, and we're committed to bringing Geek Retreat back under new management in 2024. We look forward to welcoming back loyal customers to a new and exciting chapter in York."