Daneel Balan, 29, was one of two drivers who now face bills of at least £800 after they were convicted of falsely claiming they were entitled to use a disabled person’s parking privileges.

From January 4 anyone wanting to use a blue badge in the city centre will be checked at two entry points as City of York Council increases access for disabled people to the city centre.

Councillor Pete Kilbane, deputy leader and executive member for economy and transport at City of York Council, said: “This administration has been very clear about our commitment to getting things right for Blue Badge holders, we are consulting on how we can improve accessibility in the city centre.

“But part of getting it right for blue badge holders is making sure their rights are not abused by others; so on the very few occasions that this happens we need to act, and be seen to act.

“Alongside restoring access to the city centre for blue badge holders, this work ensures that their rights are protected and they can make legitimate use of the facilities available to them.

"We want to make it clear that whilst we welcome blue badge holders to the city, misuse of blue badges will not be tolerated.”

A council enforcement officer checked Balan’s vehicle when he saw it parked on double yellow lines in Duncombe Place and realised that what purported to be a blue badge displayed inside it was a paper photocopy.

Balan failed to attend an interview under caution to give his account of what happened, and later, failed to attend York Magistrates Court after being sent a summons.

Balan, of Sandhurst Grove, Leeds, was convicted in his absence of falsely claiming a disabled person’s parking privileges.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay the council’s £733 prosecution costs and a £264 statutory surcharge. The total bill is £1,657.

Steven McHale, 39, of Kingsgate, Bridlington did respond to his court summons, though he also failed to attend a council interview under caution.

He had parked in a disabled parking bay in Castle Car Park and displayed a blue badge.

But the badge was not his and the true holder of the badge was not in the car when he used it.

At court, he pleaded guilty to misuse of a blue badge. A council spokesman said McHale apologised for the offence, and for lying when had been confronted by council officers on the day the Blue Badge was misused. York magistrates ordered him to pay a £115 fine, £46 surcharge and £668 court costs.

Both drivers are among 11 people prosecuted by City of York Council since 2018 for misusing a Blue Badge. In the same period 33 people have been cautioned, and 90 people have received written warnings.