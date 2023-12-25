A York pantomime cast has wished everyone a Merry Christmas.
The stars of Jack and the Beanstalk at York Theatre Royal gathered to share the festive message.
Running until January 7, the cast includes ex-EastEnders star Nina Wadia and James Mackenzie of CBBC.
Perhaps the most unique member of the cast is a border collie named Zeus. The six year-old dog from York is a three times Young Kennel Club Crufts winner, and has won a role in the new pantomime.
"Zeus loves cream cheese, squeezy cheese and sometimes has carrots for breakfast. He eats at the table and even has his own chair,” said a theatre spokesperson.
Zeus isn’t the only animal on stage, with 'Dave' the cow coming to life in a first for Jack and the Beanstalk.
“In 19 years of writing and producing pantomimes we’ve never had a human cow before,” said writer Paul Hendy.
