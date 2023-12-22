North Yorkshire Police say the woman, a cyclist, was injured in a crash with a grey Ford Focus near Asda supermarket at the junction of Bower Road and Haywra Street between 5.15pm and 5.50pm on Friday December 15.

A force spokesperson said: "A cyclist entered Bower Road and was hit by the Ford Focus that had just exited Asda supermarket.

"The woman cyclist sustained minor injuries in the collision.

"The driver of the Ford stopped at the scene and spoke with the cyclist, however, they had left prior to police involvement.

"Officers are appealing for them to come forward along with any witnesses and anyone who may had dashcam footage."

The driver and anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 12230240822