A sparkling glass of Prosecco has become a firm favourite amongst many British households.

Although the drink has been around for hundreds of years, it wasn’t until 2008 that the UK found love with Prosecco as sales quickly began to rise making it one of the most popular drinks in Britain.

Much like many popular alcoholic drinks on the market, you can find many different variations of Prosecco.

Sometimes, when I’m in the grocery store, I think of @IAmJericho saying “a little bit of the bubbly” and I giggle out loud - much to the confusion of other customers. pic.twitter.com/CeAMe89Mv3 — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) September 20, 2022

Whether a celebrity brand, a supermarket's own brand style or a high-end taste, you can end up spending anywhere from £4 to more than £300 for a full-sized bottle.

But like many, I don’t have £300 to splash on a bottle of Prosecco and instead prefer a more affordable yet tasty version of the sparkling wine.

That’s where supermarkets come in, nearly all retailers offer their own version of the alcoholic drink, whilst the drink may have the same name, do they have the same taste?

Well, that’s exactly what I wanted to test.

Heading out to five big-name brands, I picked up a bottle of their brand own Prosecco to see how they compare and if it’s worth their buck.

Before we head into the taste test, there is one thing should make clear.

Although I love a glass of Prosecco, I didn’t fancy the repercussions of drinking five full-sized bottles of the drink for a taste test so bought mini versions instead.

Confessions aside, here’s how I got on with trying Tesco’s, Asda’s, Sainsbury’s, Lidl’s and Aldi’s own brand Prosecco’s.

Lidl Prosecco. (Image: Newsquest)

I tasted supermarket Prosecco’s - Here’s what I thought

Lidl

Starting with bargain supermarket Lidl, the mini bottle of Allini Prosecco Spumante costs just £2.29, with a full size setting you back by £5.57.

Based on the very simple no-fuss design, I didn’t have particularly high hopes for Lidl, but I quickly learnt not to judge Prosecco by its label.

On the first pour, the fizz and bubbles were perfect, not too much but too little and they didn’t take away from the taste.

As someone who prefers a slightly fruity Prosecco, I loved the sweet but not overbearing taste that made it very easy to enjoy and

Lidl Prosecco: 8.5/10

Aldi Prosecco. (Image: Newsquest)

Aldi

Moving onto fellow budget-friendly store Aldi, the Costellore Prosecco mini also costs £2.29 with a 75cl costing £4.75.

I normally love Aldi wine and spirits but I thought the Prosecco just missed the mark.

Aware that Prosecco is a bubbly drink, I found the fizz too much and almost too bubbly to drink and enjoy.

The taste was strong but not very sweet, however, it did do what it said on the label, as the taste was also very dry.

Aldi Prosecco: 6/10

Asda Prosecco. (Image: Newsquest)

Asda

Asda’s Prosecco Spumante Extra Dry costs £2.50 for a mini and a full size, £6.50.

When testing the Prosecco, I kept getting Aldi’s and Asda’s bottles confused, with very similar designs I could only tell them apart by checking the information on the back of the bottles.

Although the design was similar, the taste was miles apart.

I was not a fan of Asda’s Prosecco, at first, it was sweet but left me with a bitter aftertaste and in some way tasted like soap.

It did have plenty of fizz, so much so that it nearly bubbled over the top of the glass.

Asda Prosecco: 4/10

Tesco Prosecco. (Image: Newsquest)

Tesco

Next onto Tesco’s Finest Prosecco Brut, the mini cost me £3.30 with a 75cl bottle costing £8, making it the most expensive on the list.

With a higher price tag, I did expect more, the design was nice and looked expensive, but the taste was the most impressive part of it.

It was very smooth and easy to drink, much like Lidl, I found Tesco’s fizz was on the spot, not too little and not too much, just right.

The Prosecco had a sweet taste and you could taste the fruity flavours of citrus and some peach.

Tesco Prosecco: 9/10

Sainsbury’s Prosecco. (Image: Newsquest)

Sainsbury’s

Finally, Sainsbury’s Conegliano Prosecco costs £2.75 for a mini with a full size at £6.

This bottle did look rich, although just 15p more expensive than Asda you could tell more time was put into its design and overlook.

Despite the plastic screw top getting stuck, I was able to try the Prosecco, on first taste it was very sweet, nearly too much so.

The Prosecco did leave a bitter aftertaste and the amount of bubbles that didn’t seem to go no matter how long I left it made it hard to drink.

Sainsbury’s Prosecco: 6/10