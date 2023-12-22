A fire has been started deliberately in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 6.20pm last night (December 21) after reports of a fire in Camblesforth, Selby.

A service spokesman said: “Selby crew attended an incident involving 16 car tyres set alight.

“They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down the surrounding area. The cause of the fire was deliberate.”