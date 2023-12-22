A fire has been started deliberately in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 6.20pm last night (December 21) after reports of a fire in Camblesforth, Selby.
A service spokesman said: “Selby crew attended an incident involving 16 car tyres set alight.
“They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down the surrounding area. The cause of the fire was deliberate.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article