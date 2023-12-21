Children got the chance to visit the magical Christmas grotto and meet Santa Claus. They also had opportunities to get photos with Santa’s sleigh and participate in festive arts and crafts activities.

Channelling the spirit of the holiday season, Santa generously asked that his appearance fee of £1,000 was donated to Hull Women’s Aid, who provide support to vulnerable women, children and young people.

Alongside the Christmas event, Drax announced a combined donation of £11,350 to charities including Mind, Shelter, Air Ambulance UK and Macmillan.

Instead of a Christmas party Drax’s UK employees are offered a festive hamper or the option to donate its equivalent value to one of these selected charities.

Shona King, Drax Group Head of Community, said: "The annual event at the Skylark centre is one of our favourite times of year at Drax, it was fantastic to see 800 people local to Drax Power Station having fun and getting into the festive spirit.

“We also want to say a big thank you to Santa, for both the time he took out of his busy schedule to meet hundreds of children at the event and for donating his fee to Hull Women’s Aid, an organisation who does such vital work.

“Charitable giving sits at the heart of what we do at Drax and we are delighted that hundreds of employees decided to donate to one of these four charities, who make a meaningful difference to communities throughout the UK, instead of receiving a Christmas hamper.”

The hamper donations follow on from the £110,000 Drax has provided to foodbanks that serve the communities in and around the company’s global sites in countries including England, Scotland, Canada and the USA.