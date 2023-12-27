Jody Miller, 40, was on police bail for unrelated matters when he was involved in a series of crimes that began at the Lysander Arms in Rawcliffe and ended in a street some distance away, said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.

He was also on prison licence having been released from jail partway through an earlier sentence at the start of the month.

Miller, of Westfield Place, Acomb, pleaded guilty to assaulting two police emergency workers, resisting a police officer and criminal damage.

York magistrates said he had previous convictions for similar offences and his latest offences were so serious only a prison sentence was appropriate.

They jailed him for six weeks. They heard he has already been recalled to continue serving the 16-week prison sentence he received for assaulting an emergency worker and other offences in October and ordered that the two sentences be served concurrently.

Miller is now not expected to be a free man until January 28, the court heard.

Mr Butterworth said Miller was with a woman at the Lysander Arms on Sunday, December 17. Staff heard loud bangs as he kicked the pub’s door, breaking it. They called police but before officers arrived, Miller had left.

He was on police bail at the time with a condition not to be in a certain street – but he went there and police were told he was there.

When they arrived, he was abusive towards them. He started to resist being arrested and he had an open bottle of cider in his hand.

One of the officers used incapacitating gas on him but he continued to resist them and in the struggle, two officers had cider splashed on them. Neither was injured.

Defence solicitor Martin Townend said Miller had been out with his partner on December 17 in the pub and there was an argument. He had been asked to leave and he did.

But he returned to meet with his partner and kicked the door, substantially damaging it.

He then left the area and when the police caught up with him, he was at some distance from the pub. Miller hadn’t deliberately poured cider over the police officers, said Mr Townend. He said his eyes had been affected by the incapacitating gas.