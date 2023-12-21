EMERGENCY crews have been called out to a crash on a major road in York where a car has ended up on its roof.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 11am today (December 21) after reports of a crash on the A64 at West Grimston Lodge, Fulford.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from York and Acomb responded to a report of a single vehicle crash where the vehicle was on its roof.
"On the arrival of fire crews, [one person was out of the vehicle and in the care of police and ambulance crews. No fire service action was required."
