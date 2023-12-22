A YORK construction company has shown their support for a local charity, all in the name of raising awareness of men's mental health this Christmas.
CG Building and Restoration Ltd has dedicated their Christmas support to the York-based charity, Menfulness.
Led by five men who have all experienced mental health struggles and pressures of daily life, Menfulness felt like the perfect fit according to the staff at CG Building.
Speaking on behalf of CG Building, Jack Morley said: "We chose Menfulness due to the continued rise in mental health cases and suicide within the construction industry.
"We hope by doing our bit to support and raise awareness we will encourage the need for change and more people within construction to jump on and support the cause."
So far, they have raised £280 which they are hoping will rise over the Christmas period through friends, family. Jack also hopes others within the construction industry will support the cause.
