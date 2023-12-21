The opticians partnered up with The Salvation Army Selby as part of the charity’s Christmas gift appeal. The fundraiser provides gifts for underprivileged children across Selby in difficult circumstances.

Taking place throughout November and December, the campaign saw team members, their families and customers from Specsavers Selby donate gifts for children of all ages. Some 136 items were donated, including 67 toys, 31 boxes of chocolate and 28 toiletry sets.

Capt. Wendy Ferguson-Smith, of The Salvation Army Selby, said: "We can’t express our gratitude enough to the entire teams at Specsavers – and their lovely customers – for the brilliant work they’ve done on this year’s appeal.

"Through working with local businesses in the area, such as Specsavers, we’re able to reach a wide range of generous people. We’re so grateful for every single donation we receive and want every child in Selby to know Santa will be bringing them a gift, regardless of their circumstances or background."

While the Christmas gift appeal is now over, those wishing to donate any unwanted toys can rest assured donated items will find their way to a child in need.

Janice Berry, practice manager at Specsavers Selby, said: "When we heard about The Salvation Army’s Christmas gift appeal we just knew we had to get involved. The outpouring of generosity from team members, their families and customers has been incredible. The entire store has truly got into the spirit of Christmas – we’re chuffed to have helped bring a little extra joy this festive season.’

To find out more about The Salvation Army Selby’s fundraising visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk/selby

To find out about the latest fundraising appeal at Specsavers Selby, visit 18 – 19 Market Place or call 01757 560 026.