Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Michael Routledge, who is from Dewsbury but is known for frequenting betting shops in the Scarborough area.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "He is described as approximately 5 foot 8 tall, stocky build and has brown hair."

If you see Michael, please dial 999 immediately. If you have any information which could assist with the search, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Please quote reference number NYP-21122023-0148 when passing information.