A 64-year-old man missing from a North Yorkshire town has been found safe.
As The Press reported yesterday, police said they were increasingly concerned for the welfare of Michael Routledge, who is from Dewsbury but is known for frequenting betting shops in the Scarborough area.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said has since said he’s been found safe and well.
