York Comic-Con is returning the York Racecourse for another celebration of what organisers say is a day out for geeks of all ages.

A similar extravaganza in August 2023 was held on all six floors of the Knavesmire stand.

Jamie Bamber has appeared in Battlestar Galactica (Image: Supplied)

Headlining the event will be actor Jamie Barber, best known for his roles as Captain Lee ‘Apollo’ Adama in the critically-acclaimed series Battlestar Galactica, and as Detective Sergeant Matt Devlin in the ITV show Law and Order : UK.

Hattie Hayridge was the AI computer Holly in sci-fi TV series Red Dwarf (Image: Supplied)

Hattie Hayridge also tops the bill – the beloved ship computer ‘Holly’ from cult classic Red Dwarf.

Fans of the sci-fi series are promised stories about her experiences as the voice behind one the most memorable AI characters in TV history.

Mike Quinn has animated many of the worlds of puppeteer Jim Henson (Image: Supplied)

Mike Quinn shares centre-stage with the others – a seasoned puppeteer and performer, Mike has made extensive contributions to the various worlds of Jim Henson – with credits from The Muppets. Labyrinth and Star Wars.

Sticking with the galaxy far, far, away, Paul Blake rounds off the star-studded headliners.

Paul Blake played bounty hunter Greedo in Star Wars (Image: Supplied)

Paul is known to fans of George Lucas’ space opera as Greedo, the infamous bounty hunter beloved of memes everywhere who did, or did not, shoot Han Solo when confronting his man in the cantina scene in Star Wars.

His special appearance will not only share his experiences working on the Lucasfilm empire but will maybe have the answer to the question: ‘Who shot first?’

James Dales of Unleashed Events, organisers of the event, said:” York Comic-Con promises an immersive experience for fans of all ages, with a diverse array of activities, exhibitors, and panels celebrating the best in comics, gaming, and pop culture.”

York Comic-Con takes place on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at York Racecourse, Knavesmire, from 11am to 4pm.

Tickets are on sale and available at https://unleashedtickets.co.uk