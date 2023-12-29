Two Ridings Community foundation have been distributing a £100,000 fund to groups across the city, and they've been letting the public decide on where the money goes.

As previously reported by The Press, the foundation uses an innovative "participatory panel" when deciding where grants go.

The panel of six people, all of whom are residents of York and come from a range of different backgrounds, met to see which applications would receive the funding.

Head of grants at Two Ridings, Thomas Waring, said: "We met up to make sure everyone would be comfortable in that decision making space.

"Deciding where to send £100,000 can be overwhelming for people."

He said the idea of participatory grant giving is that people involved in a community often have a better understanding of its needs.

When speaking on both the panel members and grant recipients, Thomas said: "It's for the people who want to deliver more for their community."

With around 18 applicants in York and a variety of charities, Thomas explained the priority went to those that were helping the public during the cost of living crisis.

He said: "All of the groups that applied to the cost-of-living fund provided some sort of warm space for people.

"It's about having a place where the community can come together, switch off their heating at home and support each other."

Two Ridings offer a warm space and a meal to people during the cost of living crisis (Image: Two Ridings cf)

The foundation covers both North and East Yorkshire, however Thomas celebrated York as a city. He said: "We have such a vibrant volunteer community in York with lots of groups covering lots of spaces.

"There were some great conversations had on the panel, and good questions raised to each other whilst going through applications."

With the grant money groups can now provide people struggling during the crisis with warm clothing and food among other items.

Facing the reality of the cost-of-living crisis, Thomas said: "It would be lovely if we were out of a job, if we didn't have to send grants out to people but unfortunately that's not the case."

Two Ridings are still accepting donations to their cost-of-living crisis fund, details on how to donate can be found here, or on their website under the "Giving and Philanthropy" section.