The two Volvo FM Tractor units have a driving range of 120 miles, which the company says is enough to travel between several planned distribution points and factories across the UK.

As well as producing zero tailpipe emissions, they also make significantly less noise than their diesel equivalent.

The logistics team will be conducting thorough testing over the next few months to assess their capabilities.

David McGhin, Transport Manager at Nestlé UK & Ireland, said: “Making our fleet as efficient as possible, whilst looking to reduce the environmental impact of our journeys, is front and centre of Nestlé’s logistics strategy.”

“We’re proud to say we’re very much early adopters of electric vehicles in the FMCG space, and we’re keen to test and learn what they can do as they could have a significant part to play in our journey to net zero, both here in the UK and as a global business.”

To ensure the electric vehicles remain charged and ready for operation, Nestlé has invested in charging infrastructure at its sites in York, Halifax, Tutbury, and logistics warehouse East Midlands Gateway.

“The logistics engineering team have been instrumental in bringing this project to life and have worked hard to get the infrastructure we needed up and running before Christmas,” adds McGhin.

“With any new technology, we need a huge amount of engagement from the people who will use it every day. The drivers have welcomed the arrival of the BEV trucks and recognise the role they can play towards Nestlé’s commitment to net zero – they will be crucial players over the coming months.”

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Sally Wright, Head of Delivery for Nestlé UK & Ireland, who has overseen the project from its inception. Sally is retiring this Christmas after 22 years at Nestlé and her dedication and expertise has been instrumental in driving our team’s success.”

In addition to the introduction of electric HGV trucks, Nestlé UK&I has already made progress in starting to transition its fleet to more sustainable options.

In 2022, the company replaced 11 trucks with Bio-LNG, a liquefied gas derived from waste.

Currently, four diesel trucks in Nestlé’ UK&I’s owned fleet are due to be replaced with trucks running on HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) next year.