Sally Wright has worked in the transport hub at the site in Haxby Road since 2002.

In the last week before her retirement, Sally completed a project for all Nestle owned to run on alternative fuels.

All diesel vehicles will be removed, with some changing to electric and others to HVO.

This follows Sally launching bio LNG trucks, starting apprenticeships for drivers and beginning trials on products being moved by rail containers and electric shunter trucks.

Sally says she is grateful for a phenomenal career at Nestle, receiving many opportunities and being able to drive through change, helped by leadership who trusted her.

“I love logistics and the whole industry is fast-paced and exciting,” she continued.

“I am so proud to have led these four significant projects, they are huge changes which make our transport and logistic functions fit for the future and the vehicles changes and trials are another valuable step towards Nestlé's commitment to halve its emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.”

Sally joined Nestlé in 2002 managing the fleets of vehicles and understanding the movements of these vehicles across the Nestlé network, before becoming the Customer Services Manager for Nestlé Waters where she liaised with the head offices of big supermarkets to ensure supply met demand.

She then moved into transport planning ensuring the movement of products between factories and distribution centres, liquid chocolate from York to Halifax as well as other raw materials and packaging.

She likens the planning of the trips piecing a giant jigsaw.

Sally then managed a third party warehouse operation for Nestle before moving to manage the York distribution centre based on the Nestlé York campus, overseeing deliveries in and out for the north of England and into Scotland.

One of the huge projects Sally oversaw at that time was bringing the Dulce Gusto webshop in house and into the distribution centre in York.

“It was a big project as it was the first time we’d managed a direct to consumer operation in-house, and e-commerce was still very much in its infancy for Nestle,” she said.

In 2018, Sally was promoted to Head of Delivery, where during that time, she worked through the pandemic ensuring drivers were working safely as key workers keeping the food people needed on shelves in supermarkets.

The 52-year-old from Market Weighton added: “I’m a big supporter of women in logistics and we are seeing more and more women considering it now as a career. It’s about seeing more people like me in this industry and showing what is possible. I have always been about challenging the “why” and asking, “why not?”

Sally will take some time off in the new year with her dogs, before hoping to volunteer in her community.