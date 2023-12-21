It is unfortunate that services didn’t arrive as scheduled but problems with reliability and punctuality are mostly caused by congestion.

This can mean we have to cancel a service to maintain the timetable.

Sometimes, if this has not been manually removed by the controller at the depot or the bus loses mobile connectivity with tracking software, the service may still appear to be running on the bus stop information.

We have recently introduced a change to help prevent this from happening.

The new electric fleet we are introducing into York demonstrates our partnership with City of York Council in encouraging a switch to more use of buses to help reduce congestion and create a better experience for all road users.

Far from any “shortcomings” these electric buses perform extremely well in all weather conditions, even with greater need for lighting and heating due the capability of the battery technology on board.

Tom Donnelly,

Operations Manager,

First York

---

---

Thanks for the announcements

AS a regular rail commuter, I could not let another year slip by without expressing my gratitude to the well-spoken lady who does the announcements at York Station.

Whatever time of day I am travelling, she is there at the intercom, keeping everyone up to date with arrivals, platform changes, and delays (or short-notice changes to the timetable as they are now called).

She must work exceedingly long hours. Last week, I made my annual trip to London; imagine my surprise when I arrived at King's Cross Station, only to discover that she works there too!

Mike Tipping

Yearsley House,

Pinsent Court, York

---

Time to give thanks

AFTER a turbulent, troubling and at times unsettling year, we can only hope for better things to come in 2024.

Aside from wishing for a more peaceful 12 months ahead, I think we need to care more in 2024.

And I don’t just mean in our own sector of social care, but across the world we need to spare a thought for others who are struggling, whether that be through conflicts abroad or poverty and the cost of living closer to home.

We can start by sparing a thought and giving thanks to all those who will be giving up their Christmas and New Year celebrations to look after others and keep us all safe.

As we relax, those working in social care and for the NHS and emergency services will be pulling on their uniforms for another much-appreciated shift.

And there are some for whom the festive period can be the loneliest time of the year, so if you know of anyone in that position, call in and say hello.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Mike Padgham,

Chair, Independent Care Group,

Priory Street,

York