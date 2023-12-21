The event aims to celebrate the world of facilitation, whether that’s delivering impactful online training, making accessibility a priority, developing innovative techniques for delivery or raising the overall bar in the industry and awareness what a difference excellent facilitation makes.

The event organisers say the learning and development industry has become more adaptable than ever, and as always brilliant facilitators put delegates first.

The judging panel say they were blown away by the creativity, adaptability, and determination of facilitators to navigate the ever-changing learning landscape.

Lorna Reeves, co-founder of the awards, said: “The National Facilitator Awards are the only awards of their kind in the UK, designed to recognise the achievement of facilitators from all sectors across the country.

“All of the facilitators recognised in 2023 excel in their work and it’s been amazing to celebrate them and the industry as a whole. It’s been a very exciting first year for these awards.”

Tammy Banks, co-founder of The National Facilitator Awards, also said: “Too much time and money is wasted on poorly delivered training and unfortunately it can be seen as a tick box exercise to show up.

“The awards celebrate facilitators from all industries who believe in delivering the very best training. These facilitators from across the UK deserve recognition for their hard work and their ability to inspire others.

“Together we are on a mission to change the narrative about training and help people realise the difference it can make! Congratulations to all the worthy winners!”

The winners were Above and Beyond - Carol Woodhead; Engaging Excellence - Natalie McMillan; Impactful Online Facilitation - Candice Porter; Innovative Facilitator - Alison Leverett-Morris; Inspirational Facilitator - Beckie Breakwell; Making an Impact - Alan Savill; New Facilitator - Noel Moran; Transforming Lives - RIFT; Values in Action - Virginia Patania; Equity Award - Jo Lee Morris; Live Facilitator of the Year - Noel Moran & Lucy Phillip.

To see the full list of winners and highly commended facilitators visit www.nationalfacilitatorawards.com