Many readers have been in touch and kindly sent us amazing photos showing rare 'rainbow' clouds in the sky.

Danny Knight emailed with a photo showing rainbow colours in the sky and to tell us how these are rare nacreous clouds - last seen in the UK in 2016.

He said they were a rare formation of ice crystals which only form below -78⁰C.

"They have been above York all morning and were most striking when the sun was blocked behind an obstruction or when viewed through a polarised filter.

"The last time clouds like this were widely reported above the UK was 2016."

