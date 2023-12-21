Specially trained officers have been out talking to members of the public in Parliament Street, in and St Helen's Square ahead of Christmas as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire five years ago.

"When you see us, please say hello and find out more.

"We pop up anywhere.

"Please stay vigilant and report anything suspicious."

Project Servator police in St Helen's Square (Image: Supplied)

Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.

Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.

