Working closely with City of York Council and Active Travel England, the organisation are at the forefront of influencing policy in and around York.

Looking forward to 2024, the group wants to continue raising awareness for cyclists, as well as pushing for change to accommodate them.

One of the groups organisers, Leah Bennett said: "We're not anti-cars.

"Our main aim is to make the council safer for cyclists.

York Cycle campaign's festive 'Kidmas' ride (Image: Andy D'Agorne)

"But not just cyclists, you have to consider everyone, pedestrians, dog walkers, we want it to be safer for everyone.

"We don't want people to feel unsafe because there's too much traffic in York."

To make themselves more known to the public in the coming year, the group will be attending events such as the Fulford Show and York Pride. They will also hold pop up sessions and stalls on Bishopthorpe Road, Millenium Bridge Acomb High Street and elsewhere.

As The Press previously reported, they also hold mass rides to raise awareness for cyclists. With more planned for April, June, July, September and October of 2024.

In partnership with British Transport Police and LNER, they'll also be setting up "How to Keep Your Bike Safe and Be Seen, Stay Safe" sessions at York station, and both of York's universities.

The ethos of the group can be understood by their "42 ways to transform York" manifesto.

Robyn Jankle, the Chair of York Cycling Campaign, said: "These suggestions will lead to a healthier, happier, more equitable environment, not just for cyclists but for everyone here to live and to thrive".

