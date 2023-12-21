City of York’s planning committee unanimously voted last week to reject a plan from Alfa Homes to convert the Castle Howard Ox pub in Townend Street into 16 flats.

Council planning staff told the meeting this was the resubmission of a similar scheme that was refused in 2021 because it involved the loss of a community facility.

Cllr Rachel Melly (Lab-Guildhall) urged councillors to refuse the scheme again, saying replacing it with flats would still involve the loss of a facility.

READ MORE:

The building has not been effectively marketed as a pub, she said, and the flats would harm the appearance of the building, erected in the 1830s.

Cllr Melly said this was the oldest building in The Groves and unlike other pubs, had kept the same name.

The developer had not shown how a pub would be unviable, and by raising the building’ price had not marked it ‘sincerely,’ she explained.

Emma Lancaster, for Alfa Homes, called for a decision to be deferred, saying the developer had not been given sufficient time to respond to calls from planning staff for certain information.

The site had been unused since 2017, so there was no community asset to lose, adding offers to re-open the building as a pub were withdrawn once the cost of refurbishment were known.

Quizzed by councillors over the increase rise in selling price from £250,000 to £600,000 in recent years, she said this was so Alfa Homes could recoup money spent on securing the site, council tax, maintenance and utility costs.

However, Cllr Keith Orrell (Lid-Dem- Huntington and New Earswick) said members believe the purchase price was not realistic, so the marketing was not appropriate.

A council planner confirmed the reasons to refuse the application were ‘robust’ and could be defending at appeal on grounds of marketing and community use.

Cllr Mark Walters (Ind- Osbaldwick and Derwent) then called it encouraging officials were questioning developers over their claims of marketing. He added Cllr Melly was right saying this had not been done with ‘sincerity.’

This week, York Camra pub protection officer Nick Love told the Press Camra would love to see the pub re-open. But it had to be sold at a realistic price. It was “cynical and unacceptable” to sell at such a high level as this put off buyers.

Nick said when Enterprise Inns sought to convert the nearby Punch Bowl into a Tesco, Camra and the community fought to save the pub.

He added: “This forced a change of strategy and the pub has gone from strength to strength since and is a much valued local community asset."