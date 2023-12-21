On Monday, December 18 at about 4.45pm the bike and car hit into each other on Harrogate Road near to Mother Shipton's Cave. The cyclist sustained minor injuries.

North Yorkshire Police say the driver of the car didn't stop at the scene of the crash.

READ NEXT:

Officers are now appealing to the driver or anyone with information to come forward. They are also asking anyone who has any relevant dashcam footage to get in contact.

If you have information, please email 001282@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and speak to North Yorkshire Police.

Please quote the reference number 12230241416 when passing information.