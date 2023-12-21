Danny Rust, 66, a retired estates manager for the fire service, has lived in River Street off Clementhorpe for seven years.

He said on Sunday December 10, the flood gate was closed in response to the rising of levels on the River Ouse.

But claimed that river water came out of the surface water gullies on the Clementhorpe side of the flood gates and in doing so ‘bypassed’ the flood gates, leading to water settling in Clementhorpe.

The Environment Agency and Yorkshire Water have responded saying that they were on site and worked to clear the water away as quickly as possible.

Danny said: “It was always known that once the barrier went in, water would still come underneath and come out into the street, which is what happened on Saturday.

“This is entirely new since the flood defences were built.”

A flood gate in Clementhorpe, at the junction with Terry Avenue in the city centre was installed as one part of the wider York Flood Alleviation Scheme (FAS) – a £45 million project to better protect 2,000 homes in the city, launched after the December 2015 floods when it experienced the wettest calendar month since records began.

The gate was put in as part of the Clementhorpe ‘cell’ – one of 18 cells around the city – and this cell aimed to reduce the risk of flood to 135 properties and was completed in September 2022.

The southern end of Clementhorpe on the afternoon of Sunday December 10 showing flooding before the arrival of Yorkshire Water pumps (Image: Danny Rust)

Danny said he attended all the public consultations from November 2017 about the plans, held at Clementhorpe Community Centre in Lower Ebor Street and attended by Yorkshire Water, British Telecom, the Environment Agency and City of York Council.

Yorkshire Water pumps, generators and barriers at the foot of Clementhorpe in York on Monday December 11, with the entrance to Waterfront House blocked to the right before the flood gate (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Danny said Yorkshire Water brought in pumps and a generator at about 10pm on Sunday, December 10 and that these had been running constantly over that night.

He added: “When the pumps are in place, there’s road closure on River Street and there’s the noise of the pumps 24 hours a day, and then there’s the fact that the flats behind us – Waterfront House – are now barricaded.

“The flood gates were positioned in a way that vehicles would always be able to get out.

“The Yorkshire Water pumps mean they have to use an emergency exit from the block of flats to get vehicles to and from their properties.”

Barriers in front of Yorkshire Water pumping on Clementhorpe in York on December 11 (Image: Kevin Glenton)

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "Our teams were extremely busy throughout that weekend assisting with flooding issues around region following a prolonged period of heavy rainfall and high groundwater levels.

“We continue to work closely with the Environment Agency and the local authority as part of the multi-agency response to flooding in York, part of which is the deployment of pumps in key locations to protect homes and businesses, such as those in the Clementhorpe area.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “The Environment Agency and Yorkshire Water have formally agreed to work together in an operational arrangement where Yorkshire Water undertakes the function of over-pumping (allowing extra pumps to be used in flooding incidents to stop water from backing up into sewer systems) water in the Clementhorpe area to minimise flood risk as required during a flooding incident.

“This forms part of continued partnership work with Yorkshire Water to ensure a permanent and long-term solution for managing flood risk in Clementhorpe is achieved, but further funding will be required to carry out the necessary improvements.

“The Environment Agency and Yorkshire Water are continuing to work on more robust communications to ensure efficient incident response.”