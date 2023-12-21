A THIEF has struck in a North Yorkshire town.
The county's police force would like to speak to the man in this image following the theft of a bank card and personal items in Helmsley and the withdrawal of a large amount of money from the victim’s bank account at a branch in York.
A police spokesman said: "We believe he will have important information that could assist our investigation.
"Anyone with information that could help to identify him is asked to email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230208688.
