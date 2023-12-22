But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 1.1 per cent annual decline.

The average York house price in October was £323,397, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3 per cent increase on September.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices decreased 0.2 per cent, and York was above the 0.7 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in York fell by £3,400 – putting the area 12th among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 15 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Wakefield, where property prices increased on average by 2.2 per cent, to £202,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Calderdale lost 3 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £181,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in York spent an average of £275,100 on their property – £3,400 less than a year ago, but £58,200 more than in October 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £367,300 on average in October – 33.5 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in York in October – they increased 0.7 per cent, to £534,199 on average.

Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.1 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 0.5 per cent monthly; down 0.6 per cent annually; £339,417 average

Terraced: up 0.1 per cent monthly; down 1.8 per cent annually; £282,130 average

Flats: down 0.2 per cent monthly; down 1.7 per cent annually; £193,501 average

How do property prices in York compare?

Buyers paid more for properties in York than anywhere else in Yorkshire and the Humber in October.

The average price paid would buy 2.3 homes in Hull (£140,000), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.4 million.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Factfile

Average property price in October:

York: £323,397

Yorkshire and the Humber: £208,188

UK: £287,782

Annual change to October:

York: -1.1per cent

Yorkshire and the Humber: -1.2 per cent

UK: -1.2 per cent

Highest and lowest annual growth in Yorkshire and the Humber:

Wakefield: +2.2 per cent

Calderdale: -3 per cent