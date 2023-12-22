As The Press reported earlier this year, parents were informed of a change in the leadership structure within South York Multi Academy Trust (SYMAT).

For the past four years, Steve Lewis has been both the head teacher of Fulford School and the CEO of the trust.

He became head at Fulford in September 2019 - the sixth head teacher in the school’s history.

At that point Lorna Savage, who had herself been head since 2013, retired after 23 years teaching at the school.

Mrs Savage remained as CEO for between 12-18 months in order to allow Mr Lewis to establish himself fully at Fulford.

In January Mr Lewis moves from his joint role as Head and CEO to become CEO full time.

In a letter to parents he said: "It has been a privilege and a joy to lead Fulford School.

"Through difficult times and good, we have remained true to our HEART values that in turn underpin our core purpose of Realising Potential and Creating the Future.

"Academic outcomes are exceptional. At both GCSE and A-level our attainment and progress place us amongst the most successful schools in the country.

"As our recent outstanding Ofsted report testifies, we go beyond the expected, both academically and also in the crucial areas of the arts, sport and creativity.

"We look to build character and consciousness of the world outside our school. As a World Class school, we challenge our pupils to be the change they want to see in the world and to understand their civic responsibilities.

"The trust has an exciting future as we work in ever increasing collaboration to the benefit of all within our schools.

"Thank you to all parents and carers who have offered fulsome support over the years.

Fulford School, within the South York Multi Academy Trust, has a bright future which I will still very much be involved in. My time as Head Teacher has come to an end and I thank all involved with Fulford for their kindness, generosity, skills and support.

I wish you and your family success, health and happiness, and a peaceful Christmas and New Year.

Russell Harris will assume the role of head teacher at Fulford.

Russell Harris (Image: Supplied)

Mr Harris, who has been working in the capacity of associate head with Andy Rosie this academic year will assume his new role in January.

SYMAT has five schools in addition to Fulford, all primaries: Dunnington CE; Archbishop of York CE Juniors; Wheldrake and Thorganby CE; Escrick and Bishopthorpe Infants.

Mr Lewis came to Fulford from Rushcliffe school in Nottinghamshire, which gained outstanding Ofsted status in 2014 in addition to his school gaining the world class status award following on from this, he was also awarded Nottinghamshire head teacher of the year.