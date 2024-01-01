Major Mike Wootton is currently Assistant Commandant with Army Cadet Force (ACF) Yorkshire (North and West) Headquarters and his work with the ACF spans over half a century.

Major Wootton began his adult service with the ACF in May 1973 once he completed his time as a cadet.

Major Wootton on parade (Image: Reserve Forces and Cadets Association)

He has served across Yorkshire and through the ranks as company administration officer, company training officer, detachment commander and deputy commandant.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr Ed Anderson CBE presented Major Wootton with a sixth ‘clasp’ on October 19 – each marking six year service – pinned with his cadet forces medal given to officers and uniformed adult volunteers of all three cadet forces in recognition of 12 years of service.

Major Wootton said: “I started as a cadet and stayed with it because it was always about getting people to work together and focussing on the experience of the cadets and their group.

“That is important.

“I have seen so many great changes from when I first began, from the uniform to the equipment, what we’ve started with and how far it’s come along.

“The Army Cadet Force has so many opportunities to offer – it could be an educational focus, a musical journey or maybe a leadership package.

“Regardless of your experience or background, the Cadet Force gives you the chance to develop and grow.

“It’s a very well-run and presented organisation and certainly one of the best.”

Major Mike Wootton (Image: Reserve Forces and Cadets Association)

Colonel Hugh Gell, Commandant of Yorkshire (North and West) ACF said: “Major Wootton is highly respected by his colleagues and cadets, which is borne from endless determination to provide the Army Cadets of Yorkshire with the most exciting opportunities possible.

“He is a constant source of inspiration to all who meet him, and it will be no exaggeration to state that during his career, there will be thousands of young people and adult volunteers who will have benefitted from Major Wootton’s dedication, enthusiasm, knowledge, skills and selfless commitment.”

Major Wootton's medals (Image: Reserve Forces and Cadets Association)

Of his biggest lesson from 50 years of service, Major Wotton said: “When you join the Army Cadet Force as an Adult Volunteer, if you embrace it enough, you find you become part of a family. It’s very humbling.

“Volunteering with the Army Cadet Force has guided me in my civilian life too.

“I ran my own company for 16 years, and the success of that was down to the confidence I developed from volunteering.

“But it’s not just what I have taken away from the experience, it’s what I’ve been able to give.

“When the cadets learn at the end of the day and use that experience throughout their lives, that’s what matters.”