The brewery, which was founded in 2016 by friends Wayne Smith and Lee Grabham, says 2023 was a “batten down the hatches” year with it having to be “a lean as possible” but the brewery, which has sites in Walmgate and Handley Park has “big plans” for 2024.

Head of marketing Rachel Auty says 2023 has been “incredibly busy” with its brewery bash in April attracting more than 1,000 visitors over two days.

“There has been a ‘brand refresh’ with new look cans giving a more up-to-date look.

Product changes include a review of the Signature range, which has seen the launch of a new hazy IPA called Coney. It has already won gold in its category in the 2023 SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) Bottle and can awards.

Black Bess is a new creamy nitro stout “and is our nod to a certain popular dark beer from Dublin.

Finally, Loris is a juicy, hazy 0.5% pale for people who love craft beer and want less booze, Rachel continued.

Furthermore, earlier this year, Brew York announced plans to expand its Juice Forsyth range of beers, a product inspired by that well-known late entertainer.

Rachel says since the pandemic, business has been more erratic and hard to predict, through some familiar patterns are returning.

With the brewery having four venues across York and Leeds, as well as the brewery, if the trade side quietens for Christmas, the venues step up, with their busiest periods being over Christmas and the New Year.

Brew York is staging New Year’s Eve Parties at its venue in Walmgate and at Handley Park, which are almost fully sold out, in addition to lots of private hire bookings.

Festive opening hours are extensive, with the tap room in Walmgate being open on Boxing Day this year and the Market Tap in Pocklington open on Christmas from 12-noon to 4pm. Details can be found on Brew York’s social media.

Looking at beer trends, Brew York reports “significant growth” in cask- or traditional hand-pulled beer. Post-covid there has been a “resurgence” in demand for it and Brew York has increased production to meet it.

Rachel continued: “This is looking set to continue, and we’ve got plans to brew two cask-only specials a month in 2024.”

The trend to low or no alcohol beer continues as people seek to moderate their alcohol intake or stop entirely, leading to the new Loris craft beer, which has then been added to the Signature range, meaning it is frequently brewed and readily available.

Looking ahead, Brew York promises a very busy 2024 with 87 different beers, in addition to its Signature range of regulars. There will be returning favourites, collaborations with other brewers and some that are brand-new.

The first big release in the New Year will be the limited-edition Empress Tonkoko 2024, which will come with four ‘very special’ barrel aged editions. It goes on sale online on January 3.

The brewery will also celebrate 87 years in April with another Birthday Bash and half the available tickets are sold already.

Rachel added: “We’ll be rolling out our new branding too, alongside some other very exciting plans which we cannot reveal just yet. Watch this space!”