As The Press previously reported, the Met Office has issued Yellow weather warnings for wind covering York and the north of the United Kingdom throughout today (December 21).

Included in the forecast are winds exceeding 40mph and in coastal areas, winds are set to reach 80mph.

Outside of York, the rail line between Church Fenton and Garforth has been blocked due to a fallen tree.

Northern railway have told passengers they will be running services across York and North Yorkshire at a reduced speed for the entirety of Thursday.

Meanwhile emergency services have issued advice to residents on what to do in the event of any damage being caused.

Advice has been issued to drivers due to the bad weather, Nick Powell, AA patrol of the year, said: "Many places across the UK are likely to see strong winds and rain in the run-up to Christmas, so it's very likely trees and debris will be littering the roads.

"Drivers should be very cautious, especially in rural or woody areas. If you see twigs or small branches on the road it could be a sign that a tree has fallen just around the bend, so pay extra attention to the path up ahead.

Christmas Market tree toppled over during Storm Pia (Image: Garry Hornby)

"As always in windy weather, leave plenty of space behind other vehicles and adjust your speed to suit the conditions, especially when crossing bridges or passing high-sided vehicles. Those on two wheels are especially vulnerable in strong winds, so you should pass these with care."

Cautioning people of potential disruption to the electricity network, a spokesperson for Northern Powergrid has said: "Storm Pia does have the potential to have an impact on the electricity network, so there is a possibility that there could be disruption to power supplies."

Louise Lowes, Director of Customer Service, said: "We can contact you regardless of the time of day, or night, by text message if we have a mobile phone number for you, or by calling you if we only have a landline number for you.

"Our customer support vehicles and welfare partners are also prepped and ready to go out into local communities, where possible, to offer help on the ground to those who need it most. If you come across someone you feel needs additional support due to their medical or personal circumstances, they can contact our dedicated Powergrid Care team on 0800 169 2996"

Elsewhere, rail lines in Saltaire have been blocked. LNER have also issued a "Disruption likely" warning for all lines north of Newcastle. They are accepting tickets from Trans Pennine Express and Northern whilst this goes on.

In York, a tree has fallen on Thanet Road in Foxwood, near Acorn Rugby Club. At this point it is unknown what disruption to travel will be caused.