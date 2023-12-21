This can quickly become a tiring ordeal as we attempt to navigate our way through crowded shopping centres while trying to hold on to the last of our sanity.

To help us power through the festive period, shoppers are being offered the chance to get a free coffee from Caffe Nero.

See how to claim a free cup of coffee from Caffe Nero today

800 cups of free coffee from Caffe Nero are being given away by popular online deal finder VoucherCodes from today (Thursday, December 21).

All shoppers have to do is visit the VoucherCodes website from 10 am where the deal will be available to those lucky enough to snag it.

Once on the page, users will need to create a VoucherCodes account (or sign in to an existing one). They will then need to select the Chrismas Coffee Banner.

Those able to claim their free coffee can use the voucher immediately or can save it for up to one month.

Speaking of the exciting offer, Anita Naik, Savings Expert at VoucherCodes.co.uk, said: “Over the week leading up to Christmas there’ll be a flurry of shoppers hitting the high street as they grab their last few festive essentials.

"In fact, according to VoucherCodes’ Shopping for Christmas Report, there’s set to be over 40 million people shopping in stores and supermarkets between 21st December and Christmas Eve.

“Luckily VoucherCodes are on hand to keep you going through the Christmas chaos with a well-deserved treat.

"If a festive pick-me-up is on your wishlist this year, make sure you head to the VoucherCodes site early to sign up - that way you’ll be ready to sleigh as soon as the offer goes live.”