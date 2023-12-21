The Met Office have put a yellow weather warning in place for high winds for North Yorkshire and other parts of the UK today (December 21).

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “During this time, it is advised you take extra care to keep yourself, your property and others safe.

“It is also worth knowing which agency to call in the event of an incident.”

They’ve issued some top tips for keeping safe during the adverse weather which is set to last all day:

Be aware of your surroundings and any flying debris which could cause injury or danger to life

Tiles may be blown from roofs of buildings. If your car is parked near to a building with a tiled roof, it may be worth considering an alternative parking space.

Longer journey times and cancellations may occur, including road, rail, air and ferry services – please check your route and mode of transport before leaving

Power cuts are not likely, but may still occur, and could effect other services such as mobile phone coverage. Be prepared for this.

Injuries and danger to life is higher from large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

How you can protect your property and keep people safe during strong wind:

Don’t risk injury to others or damage to your property. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them in high winds. Items include:

Bins

Plant pots

Garden furniture

Trampolines (turn upside down or secure firmly with tent pegs)

Sheds (ensure doors are locked)

Steps to take before a journey:

Plan your route, check for delays and road closures

Listen out for travel updates on your car radio or sat nav

If you don’t have essentials in your car then pack for the worst (warm clothing, food, drink, blanket, torch etc)

Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in car charger and/or battery pack



Driving in strong winds:

Drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts

Be aware of high-sided vehicles and caravans on more exposed roads

Be cautious when overtaking high-sided vehicles and caravans

Make sure you hold the steering wheel firmly

Give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual

If possible, use main roads

Leave a bigger stopping gap in traffic

Use dipped headlights



The spokesman continued: “Calling the correct agency will ensure the right people respond to you and other people who may also need help, across the county.

“Fallen trees can be a common problem during strong wind, and they often cause some confusion about who is responsible, so we hope the information below may help answer this.

“If a tree has fallen on a road BUT is NOT endangering life then you should call the local authority.

“If a tree has fallen on a road or a vehicle and IS endangering life, then please call 999 immediately and ask for the Fire and Rescue Service.

“If a tree has fallen on a property BUT is NOT endangering life, then this is the personal responsibility of the owner.

“If a tree has fallen on a property and IS endangering life, then please call 999 immediately and ask for the Fire and Rescue Service.

“An unsafe structure overhanding a public highway or public footpath or endangering life – call 999 and ask for the Fire and Rescue Service

“An unsafe structure overhanging property NOT endangering life – this is the personal responsibility of the owner

“Please stay safe and remember, if you need us, we are only a phone call away.”