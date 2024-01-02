We asked our Camera Club members to capture festive York in a single photo.

Here are 10 of our favourites.

Our winner is Carys Tew for her photo showing a single light being framed by a festive garland by York Minster.

Which is your favourite?

Winning photo by Carys Tew

Our competition theme for January will be #SomethingNew. Good luck!