YORK looks incredible over the festive period, with the Christmas markets and lights.
We asked our Camera Club members to capture festive York in a single photo.
Here are 10 of our favourites.
Our winner is Carys Tew for her photo showing a single light being framed by a festive garland by York Minster.
Which is your favourite?
And if you would like to see your photographs in The Press and online then please join The Press Camera Club.
It launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.
To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.
We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.
If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.
Our competition theme for January will be #SomethingNew. Good luck!
