The identity and rank of the senior officer who allegedly lied to avoid a speeding ticket is not being revealed.

But the identity of three other officers and staff, who are no longer part of North Yorkshire Police following their convictions before courts in the county and elsewhere in recent weeks, is known.

Former PC Jakub Sikora was banned from driving after he pleaded guilty this autumn to dangerous driving that caused a crash at the A19/A64 York Outer Ring Road Fulford Interchange on his way home.

He resigned from the force, but was also sacked for gross misconduct at a disciplinary hearing earlier this month.

In her ruling, Chief Constable Lisa Winward declared: “This is a serious breach of the standards of professional behaviour, which has the potential to seriously damage the reputation of policing generally and North Yorkshire Police in particular.

“These breaches exceed the threshold of purely unacceptable or improper behaviour and reaches the threshold of being so serious that it constitutes gross misconduct.”

Former police community support officer (PCSO) Daisy Penrose was investigated by her own force under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) .

She admitted misuse of police computer systems by making unauthorised searches. She was given a community order at Scarborough Magistrates Court early this month.

Police community support officers are not police officers but work alongside them in the community in crime prevention, tackling crime and community safety.

Also this month, exhibits officer and staff member Daniel Campbell was sentenced at Teesside Magistrates Court for accessing a police computer he was not authorised to use for sending an email.

He was given a suspended prison sentence after admitting perverting the course of justice and misusing computer equipment.

As a staff member, he was an employee, not a police officer.