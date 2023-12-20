Emergency services were called after reports of a “loud bang” near homes in York, the fire service has said.
Two fire crews were called to the scene at a home off Burlington Avenue shortly before 4pm today (Wednesday, December 20).
There were also reports of smoke coming from the property.
Firefighters found there had been a fire under a gas board which was out by the time they arrived, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
They cut off the gas supply and waited for members of the gas board to arrive then handed the incident over to them, the spokesperson added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article