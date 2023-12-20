Two fire crews were called to the scene at a home off Burlington Avenue shortly before 4pm today (Wednesday, December 20).

There were also reports of smoke coming from the property.

Firefighters found there had been a fire under a gas board which was out by the time they arrived, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

They cut off the gas supply and waited for members of the gas board to arrive then handed the incident over to them, the spokesperson added.