The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has announced that it has warned the officer, who is not being named, that they is suspected of improper exercise of police powers, misconduct in public officer and intent to pervert the course of justice.

The officer has also been warned they could face allegations of gross misconduct and a disciplinary hearing. The officer has been suspended from duty.

North Yorkshire’s Police, Crime and Fire Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe said: "I would like to reassure the public of York and North Yorkshire that this does not affect the continuity of leadership in place within North Yorkshire Police.

"The Chief Officer Team have my full support and confidence going forward."

A police spokeswoman for the force said: “North Yorkshire Police is aware of an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further due to the ongoing investigation and as it is led by the Independent Office for Police Conduct all enquiries should be directed to them at this stage.”

The rank of the senior officer is not being revealed. The chief officer team includes the chief, deputy chief and assistant chief constables.

The force also has chief superintendents, superintendents, chief inspectors and inspectors as well as sergeants and police officers.

In its announcement, the IOPC stated it had launched a criminal investigation into the senior officer that they “may have provided a false or misleading account to avoid receiving a sanction for a speeding offence.”

It had started looking into the allegation in November and has now decided to upgrade its investigation.

The statement continues: “This week, we notified the officer they are under criminal investigation for the potential offences of misconduct in public office, improper exercise of police powers and intent to pervert the course of justice.

They have also been served notice, informing them that we are investigating gross misconduct in relation to potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity; duties and responsibilities; and conduct.”

IOPC Director David Ford said: “Where a serious allegation such as this is made, it is important for a thorough investigation to take place to uncover the facts. In light of the nature of the allegation and the seniority of the officer involved, this will be carried out by the IOPC, independently of the police.

“I would like to make clear that the launching of an criminal investigation does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, we will decide whether to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, and also decide whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, and we will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”