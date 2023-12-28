Jackie and Kevin Parton came to York at the start of the year and joined Osbaldwick and Murton Scouts as their new leaders.

They joined after the group's longstanding leader Kevin Winship passed in June.

Mr Parton, who has 30 years experience with Scouting, said: "Mr Winship passing away was hard for the group, it's also really hurt our fundraising efforts.

"Now the group needs an injection of support."

Plaque unveiled to honour the passing of late Scout Leader, Kevin Winship (Image: Jackie Parton)

Cub leader Mrs Parton said: "Ultimately the group has no money and we hold our meetings in an ex-army building which needs a lot of repairs.

"We have buckets everywhere catching leaks from the ceiling."

She said the Osbaldwick and Murton group has been in the village for decades, educating and entertaining generations of children, all in as affordable a way as possible.

Challenges for the group also extend beyond funding as they are looking for new leaders to help the Partons.

Mrs Parton said: "We're desperate for some scout leaders.

"We haven't been in York for very long so we have to rely on the locals we've met."

With ambitions to build a new scout hut, the Parton's have plans of a fundraising fair in spring.

Mrs Parton said: "One of the main things is to raise interest in the group.

"Funds haven't been raised for years, we need to move forward as a group."

Mr Parton said: "It's been a sleeping giant in the village for so long,

"Everything is so expensive now, we cost less than a fiver a week."

Following Christmas celebrations and ahead of the New Year, Jackie and Kevin are optimistic. Kevin said: "Scouting is still relevant, it's still here.

"January is all about pushing the kids through their awards, helping them learn valuable skills."

The groups Spring Fayre is taking place on March 2, running between 11am and 4pm. Prospective scouts and cubs can find the hut in Osbaldwick village, at the address YO10 3NP.

If you want any further information, scout leader Mr Parton can be contacted at 07904206537.



