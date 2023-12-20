The developer Gladman says its proposed Eleven Arches scheme off Wetherby Road is aimed at addressing a “chronic local housing shortage.”

The outline application has now been submitted to the council, seeking permission for:

Up to 410 new homes, with a range of types to meet local demand

Up to 40% to be affordable homes

Up to 54,900 sq ft of specialist older persons’ accommodation

A mobility hub including electric vehicle charging points, car club spaces and a school drop-off zone

Extensive landscaping, public open space and children’s play areas, to create a new riverside park

Measures to manage surface water and increase flood resilience

There would also be traffic calming measures on Wetherby Road.

Gladman says the project will generate an estimated £1.82m in Community Infrastructure Levy payments to be spent in Tadcaster.

Its householders will also pay £8m in council tax payments over ten years.

There would also be 169 full time equivalent direct jobs during construction.

Gladman Developments Ltd has been working with the Grimston Park Estate who own the land.

The developer, who was taken over by Barrat Development in a £250m deal early 2022, first revealed plans for 500 homes on the site in autumn that year.

Extensive consultation with residents followed, with a masterplan and further consultation this summer.

Gladman warns that only 27 homes – including two affordable – have been built in Tadcaster since 2011.

Planning director Katherine Putnam said: “Tadcaster is a really good example of what happens when virtually no new homes are built.

“You see an aging population as young people and families leave, house prices rocketing and the hyper local economy taking a hit. We’re bringing forward a sustainable and considered plan aimed squarely at reversing those trends.

“Every aspect of the plans we’ve put forward responds to Tadcaster’s needs, from the 40% affordable homes to address a chronic local shortage to greatly increasing accessibility to open green spaces as part of the public park.

“Eleven Arches is not only aimed at helping people find a home and build a life in Tadcaster – something that’s currently really hard to do – but to inject more vitality into the town centre.

“Creating opportunities for more people and families to live in the town, spending time and money here, will ultimately shore up the future of local services and support local independent businesses to thrive.”

The developer says such is pent up demand that people are already expressing an interest in new affordable homes.

The plans are available on North Yorkshire Council's website, with the application reference: ZG2023/1299/EIA.

Further information can be found at www.elevenarchestadcaster.com