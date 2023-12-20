NORTHERN has published a travel advice calendar for a period of seven days over the Christmas period (December 21-27).
The train operator, based in York, expects to run a normal timetable on December 21 and 22, but said customers should expect disruption and are strongly advised to ‘check before you travel’ on December 23, 24 and 27.
There are no Northern services on Christmas Day or Boxing Day (25 and 26 December).
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Unfortunately, customers travelling immediately before and after the Christmas bank holidays should expect disruption.
“This is due to limited train crew availability in some areas.
“We strongly advise customers to ‘check before you travel’ on those days.”
In addition to the travel advice calendar, customers are reminded that rail timetables across the North of England changed on Sunday 10 December in line with the rest of the National Rail network.
Customers are encouraged to use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website for more information about their local station.
