The couple from Beverley in East Yorkshire have shed more than six stone between them since they began their healthy-eating journey back in 2015.

They initially joined Slimming World and have been posting their tasty but calorie-savvy recipes on Instagram (@topchefnavarros_sw) where they now have 117,000 followers.

And now they have a cook book out, sharing all their calorie-counted recipes.

The book, The Navarros’ Kitchen, is a 192-page paperback priced at £25 and available from www.mezepublishing.co.uk as well as Waterstones and Amazon.

Speaking to The Press, Zoe, 35, said they started writing and posting recipes on social media as a hobby during their weightloss journey - and as something totally different from their day jobs.

A healthy recipe from The Navarros Kitchen cookbook

Clinton is a gas engineer and Zoe is a buyer for wind turbine blades.

She said they decided to diet after putting on weight through eating out a lot and getting lots of takeaways.

To date, she has lost around two stones and Clinton has lost between four and five stones.

Now, she said, their weight is stable, and they wanted to share their healthy but tasty recipes with more people through the cookbook, which features dishes from across the world.

Recipes are divided into eight chapters including A Taste of Our Travels, Navarro Home Comforts, and Holiday Heroes which cover everything from filling breakfasts and on-the-go lunches to festive feasting.

Highlights include the Toffee Apple Overnight Oats, Tandoori Chicken Biryani Bake, Coffee Braised Beef Brisket, and Mince Pie Baklava. Vegetarian, gluten-free and dairy-free options are also highlighted throughout the book.

The couple's slimming journey started in 2015, when they began to blog what they were eating in order to keep themselves accountable and on track for their weightloss goals.

They wanted to create delicious meals that weren’t restrictive, unlike traditional ‘diet’ foods.

Very quickly, it became so much more than a hobby, and they discovered a love for cooking at home and creating new recipes together, trying new flavours and ingredients.

Zoe had some advice for anyone trying to set out on a healthy eating journey.

"Firstly, don't deprive yourself - you are going to want it more!

"When I eat out, I do lots of little swaps. So I will have a tomato-based dish rather than a cream one, or swap chips for rice.

"At home, I make all my sauces from scratch.

"I make sure I have cans of tomatoes and packets of passata and that my cupboards are full of herbs and spices which are the flavours that transform meals.

"Instead of oil and butter I use a spray oil - some people don't realise how many calories are in one tablespoon of oil.

"And I have found my air fryer to be transformational. You get the taste and experience of something that would be fried, without it being fried - and it keeps things like chicken and meat moist inside."

The Navarros’ Kitchen: A couple’s guide to quick and delicious healthy home cooking, published by Meze Publishing, is available now.