Scott Bradley told York Crown Court through his barrister Jade Bucklow he only sold heroin and cocaine for a few days before he was caught.

But police believe he is a "prolific" drug dealer.

Jemima Stephenson, prosecuting, told the court police spotted Scott Bradley at the centre of a huddle of drug users on January 2, 2022. He had phones, scales and other evidence on him showing that he had been selling heroin and cocaine.

He appeared to be trying to hide something small in a hedge as police approached. After his arrest, police found a bag containing wraps of brown and white powder.

He refused to tell them where he lived, so they were unable to search his home.

Ms Bucklow said Bradley was a beginner at selling drugs.

He had been at home with his children on the night of Christmas Day and Boxing Day when his downstairs window had been smashed by "associates" of his drug supplier and a telephone call had warned him the house would be set on fire unless he started drug dealing to pay off his drug debt.

"He had never done this before, he wasn't very good at it and he was very quickly found out," said Ms Bucklow.

Released on bail, Bradley was caught with small amounts of drugs on two other occasions.

Bradley, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing Class A drugs (heroin and cocaine) with intent to supply them to others, four charges of possessing Class A drugs and one each of possessing heroin and crack cocaine.

Jailing him for 42 months, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him about robberies, burglaries and shop thefts: "It is people like you that create that crime because someone has to commit crime to pay you.

"That is why drug dealing is so pernicious. It eats away at society and drugs can turn normal people into crooks, thieves, robbers and burglars, people who push old women over in the street for their pension money to pay drug dealers."

He said Bradley had had a choice about whether to deal in drugs.

He added: "If you swim with sharks, you get bitten. That's a fact of life."

After the hearing PC Ellie Cooke of North Yorkshire Police's Operation Expedite team, said: “Bradley is a prolific drug dealer with the sole objective of selling drugs and causing misery on the streets of Harrogate, purely for his personal gain.

“I am pleased to see him sentenced and hope it sends a clear message that drugs will not be tolerated on our streets.”

The force revealed after the case that mobile phone analysis, investigators were able to show that he was heavily involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin for a long period of time and had a significant customer base.

Ms Stephenson told the court police were on patrol on Bower Street in Harrogate at 4.30pm on January 2, 2022, because it was "well-known" for drug dealing.

After they arrested Bradley among other items, they found £186 in cash. The judge ordered it to be confiscated.

Ms Bucklow said Bradley had first started drugs as a child and was using heroin since 2012. At first he had been able to pay for the drug through his job, but when he lost that he had started to run up a drug debt.

It got to the point where he couldn't pay it, so he was given the Christmas offer that he could pay it by dealing for his drug supplier.

He had not dealt in drugs following his arrest and had managed to pay off his debt through his social security, said the defence barrister. He hoped to train as a barber.